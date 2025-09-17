CM Punk Claims He Doesn’t Pitch Ideas For Himself In WWE, Talks Working With People He Doesn’t Like

CM Punk appeared as a guest on the September 17 episode of ESPN Pardon My Take to promote Saturday’s WrestlePalooza special event for WWE.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he doesn’t really pitch ideas for himself anymore: “I think there’s a little bit of magic that can happen, because, to me, there’s a lot of great minds that I work with. There’s a lot of people who have more experience than me, and maybe back in the day I would say, ‘No, I know what to do.’ Now I’m more — I guess I’m just kind of chill now. Whereas before it was more rebellious. And now, to me there’s a magic about maybe taking something that you didn’t see or you didn’t think of — somebody else’s idea — and going, ‘Oh, you know what, yeah, okay, I can do that with this. And, hey, what if we did this?’ I don’t really pitch things, and I’ve taken a page out of Cena’s book — they deal ’em, I play ’em. I have ideas and I have suggestions, and more often times now it’s for other people, not for me. And I just kind of roll with it.”

On not having to like who you’re working with as long as you’re working with a professional: “I’m not going out to dinner with anybody. That’s the magic of our business, too. If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. The business is built on trust. If somebody is going to try and double-cross me, that’s a whole different problem, but I work with professionals who aren’t going to do that because I think they do realize, if they do that, there’s going to be some sort of a problem. I’m not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don’t like me. Some of them, I don’t care for. That’s the magic and the line we get to weave in and out.”

