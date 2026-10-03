TNA Adds More Seating For Bound For Glory After Ticket Count Rises

TNA Wrestling is set to hold its 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Previously, it was reported that TNA had sold only 734 tickets for the PPV as of September 25. However, according to a recent report from WrestleTix, the promotion has sold an additional 1,447 tickets in the past four days, bringing the total to 2,203. The report also mentioned that new sections have been opened in the venue, and 537 tickets are currently available for sale. The cheapest ticket is priced at $59.35.

Currently, 7 matches are being advertised for the PPV, along with a special appearance. The event will be headlined by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending his title against Leon Slater.