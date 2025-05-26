TNA Border Brawl Results – May 25, 2025

The following are complete TNA and Zone-Ify Border Brawl results from May 25, 2025, in Ontario, Canada:

* Sami Callahan representing Team U.S.A defeated William Trudeau representing Team Canada to give U.S.A the 1-0 lead.

* Courtney Rush Representing Team Canada Defeated Victoria Crawford of Team U.S.A in less then 5 minutes to give Canada the 2-1 advantage.

* The System representing Team U.S.A defeated Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber representing Team Canada to Knot things up at 2.

* Things kicked off with former WWE stars Kelly Kelly, The Mountie and former AEW star Allie who returned to TNA.

* Tommy Dreamer representing Team U.S.A defeated Champagne Singh of Team Canada in a Hardcore Match, by putting him through the Table and Pinning him for the win to put U.S.A back on top 3-2.

* Frankie Kazarian representing Team U.S.A defeated Cody Deanor of Team Canada to push the lead even farther 4-2.

* The Northern Armory of Team Canada defeated The System to cut Canada’s deficit down 4-3.

– Viprus who took the injured Tessa Blanchard’s place represented U.S.A and defeated Jody Threat of Canada to put the US back up by 2, 5-3.

* Eric Young who’s representing Team Canada defeated Matt Hardy of Team U.S.A to cut the deficit back down to 1, 5-4.

* Santino was interviewed by Cathy backstage before his match in the Main Even. Cathy said Canada is down by 1 do you think you have a chance. Santino says he doesn’t know who jumped him from behind and says what kinda coward does that jump him to his face. He ends by saying he’s ready to fight.

* Santino Mirella of Team Canada defeated 1 half of the TNA Tag Champs Nick Nemeth of U.S.A. In a flag match to tie it all up 5-5, now there is controversy.

* Team Canada and Team U.S.A Joined forces to defeat The System.