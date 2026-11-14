TNA Confirms Destination X Card Changes Due To Travel Issues

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that Sunday’s Destination X 2026 pay-per-view will proceed as scheduled, although several changes to the advertised lineup are expected following widespread flight disruptions across the United States.

The travel complications began Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary nationwide ground stop affecting departing flights due to an air traffic control communications issue.

Although the restriction was eventually lifted, the resulting delays and cancellations have continued to affect travelers, including professional wrestlers attempting to reach events scheduled throughout the weekend.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva addressed the situation in an official statement released Saturday, November 14, confirming that Destination X will go ahead despite the unexpected complications.

“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” Silva said. “As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.”

While Silva acknowledged that changes to the original match card are unavoidable, he emphasized the efforts being made by TNA personnel and performers to ensure the event is a success.

He also revealed that two wrestlers have volunteered to undertake an unusually demanding journey to reach the show.

“That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show,” he added. “In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X.”

The statement highlights the logistical challenges facing TNA as the promotion prepares to stage its pay-per-view in Canada while dealing with disruptions to air travel across the United States.

As of this writing, TNA has not identified which wrestlers are experiencing travel difficulties or confirmed which matches will be changed, postponed, or removed from the original lineup.

Further announcements regarding the revised card could be made ahead of Sunday’s event.

TNA Destination X 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The pre-show is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the main pay-per-view following at 6 p.m. ET.

Despite the travel complications, TNA officials remain committed to delivering the event as planned, with Silva praising the roster’s willingness to make additional arrangements to participate.

Fans attending the show or following the event should be prepared for potential lineup adjustments as TNA continues working through the travel-related issues.