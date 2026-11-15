TNA Destination X 2026 Preview: Full Match Card, Start Time

TNA Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight, Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Destination X taking place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT), with a pre-show starting at 5 p.m. ET. Several championships will be defended, while the card also features men’s and women’s Ultimate X matches and the conclusion of the World X-Cup tournament.

In the main event picture, Leon Slater will defend the TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel. Both competitors will be looking to make a statement in one of the night’s biggest championship encounters.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line as Indi Hartwell defends against Shayna Baszler, bringing together two former WWE stars in a high-profile singles match.

Meanwhile, the TNA World Tag Team Championships will be contested in a three-way match. Reigning champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth will defend against syX, consisting of Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, and the team of Matt Hardy and Moose.

Two Ultimate X matches are also scheduled, with future championship opportunities at stake.

The women’s Ultimate X match will feature Tasha Steelz, M by Elegance, Xia Brookside, Shotzi Blackheart, Gabby Forza, and Jada Stone. The winner will earn a future opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

On the men’s side, B.D.E., Joe Alonzo, John Skyler, K.C. Navarro, Cedric Alexander, and Rich Swann will compete in an Ultimate X match, with the winner receiving a shot at the X Division Championship.

The World X-Cup tournament will also conclude during the pay-per-view, with the finalists to be determined through the remaining tournament matches.

TNA Destination X 2026 announced match card:

TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel TNA Knockouts World Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Shayna Baszler TNA World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match: The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw) vs. Matt Hardy & Moose

The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw) vs. Matt Hardy & Moose Women’s Ultimate X Match – Knockouts World Championship Opportunity: Tasha Steelz vs. M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jada Stone

Tasha Steelz vs. M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jada Stone Men’s Ultimate X Match – X Division Championship Opportunity: B.D.E. vs. Joe Alonzo vs. John Skyler vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann

B.D.E. vs. Joe Alonzo vs. John Skyler vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann World X-Cup Final: Participants to be determined

Destination X Pre-Show Matches:

World X-Cup Three-Way Match: Amir Jordan vs. Home Town Man vs. Ricky Sosa

Amir Jordan vs. Home Town Man vs. Ricky Sosa World X-Cup Three-Way Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rey Horus

The event comes amid significant travel disruptions following Friday’s nationwide FAA flight shutdown in the United States.

TNA President Carlos Silva previously confirmed that the promotion expects changes to its originally advertised lineup because of flight cancellations and other travel complications. As a result, the announced card remains subject to change.

TNA Destination X 2026 begins with the pre-show at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main pay-per-view at 6 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest TNA Destination X news, results, and updates throughout the event.