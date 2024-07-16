TNA iMPACT On 7/18 To Feature Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing

The contract signing for the main event of TNA Slammiversary 2024 goes down this week.

Ahead of this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced that the contract signing for the six-way world championship match at TNA Slammiversary will take place this Thursday night on the show at 8/7c.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

* Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards

* TNA Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing

* TNA Tag Team Championships: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy)

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, & Myles Borne) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & KUSHIDA