TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 6/11/1026

According to WrestleNomics, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 191,000 viewers, earning a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 15.49% from the previous week’s viewership of 226,000 and a drop of 33.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.03 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic remained the same as two weeks ago. Moreover, the total audience for this episode was the lowest since the May 21st episode, which had 178,000 viewers. TNA iMPACT faces challenges when making meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to a lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.037 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 215,000 viewers.

This episode featured a main event where Order 4’s TNA International Champion, Mustafa Ali, defended his title against KC Navarro.