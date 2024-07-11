TNA iMPACT Opener, Main Event For Tonight’s Show Revealed

The opening match and main event for tonight’s TNA iMPACT has been revealed.

Ahead of tonight’s show, PWInsider.com is reporting that Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge will serve as the opening contest, while Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry will end the show as the main event.

Also scheduled for the July 11 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

* AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the TNA Digital Media Championship

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA (X-Title Eliminator)

* JDC vs. Chris Bey