TNA iMPACT Results – June 18, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another action-packed episode from the CoBank Arena at the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. Tensions between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth reached a boiling point ahead of Slammiversary, Ricky Sosa picked up a key victory, and several new participants were added to the Ultimate X Match.

Location: CoBank Arena at the National Western Center – Denver, Colorado

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Xia Brookside Promo

Xia Brookside opened the show by claiming she should have turned on Lei Ying Lee long ago just to see the look on her face. Brookside called Lee a “dumbass” and vowed to take the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary.

Lei Ying Lee quickly interrupted, calling Brookside a snake and unleashing a furious response in Chinese before charging to the ring. The two women brawled as security flooded ringside to separate them. Lee briefly gained the upper hand and climbed to the top rope, but Brookside escaped before further damage could be done.

Backstage – Mike Santana

Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana ahead of his six-man tag team match.

Santana acknowledged his complicated history with Nic Nemeth but said he would remain professional for one night. He promised that when Slammiversary arrives, Nemeth would find himself on the receiving end of Spin The Block.

KC Navarro interrupted and said he was excited to team with Santana. Santana reminded Navarro who had always looked out for him before walking away.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

Coexistence proved to be a problem from the opening bell.

Santana wanted to start the match, but Nemeth tagged himself in. Moments later, Nemeth ignored Santana’s tag request and instead brought Navarro into the match. The disagreement allowed Order 4 to seize momentum and take control.

Despite the tension, the trio eventually rallied. The match ended after a combination of Danger Zone and Spin The Block secured the victory.

Winners: Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro via pinfall

Post-Match

Ryan Nemeth blindsided Santana with a sucker punch. As Santana attempted to retaliate, he accidentally struck KC Navarro. The mistake allowed Nic Nemeth to level Santana with a superkick.

Backstage Confrontation

Nic Nemeth checked on KC Navarro and attempted to convince him that Santana was the problem.

Ryan Nemeth arrived and mocked the situation before Santana stormed into the area. Security quickly intervened as tensions escalated. Santana apologized to Navarro before being escorted away.

The King’s Speech

Special Guests: Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater

Frankie Kazarian hosted another edition of The King’s Speech.

Kazarian took credit for helping create the X-Division before questioning Leon Slater about failing to break the record for the longest X-Division Championship reign.

Slater admitted the disappointment still bothered him. Cedric Alexander laughed and reminded Slater that he was the man who ended the dream.

Alexander claimed Slater had everything handed to him, but none of it mattered once he took the championship. He said he stole Slater’s dream and enjoyed every second of it.

Before the confrontation could become physical, Kazarian revealed that Daria Rae had officially added him to the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary.

AJ Francis Vignette

AJ Francis starred in a mock documentary-style segment continuing his rivalry with Elijah.

Francis insisted that he owned Elijah’s likeness and music catalog while continuing to mock his rival.

Ricky Sosa vs. Dak Draper

Eric Young joined commentary for the match. Sosa picked up the victory with the Blue Thunder Bang.

Winner: Ricky Sosa via pinfall

Following the match, Sosa and Young exchanged an intense stare as Sosa celebrated.

Backstage – The Elegance Brand

The Elegance Brand approached Daria Rae and lobbied for Mr. Elegance to be added to the Ultimate X Match.

Rae initially claimed she did not make decisions based on talent requests before immediately adding Mr. Elegance to the match anyway.

Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell

Ash By Elegance and The Concierge attempted to distract Hartwell during the contest. Ash eventually made her way to ringside, but Mara Sadé prevented her from getting involved.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pinfall (Roll-Up)

Backstage – Ultimate X Expands Again

Fabian Aichner approached Santino Marella and requested entry into the Ultimate X Match. Marella agreed.

Moments later, Nic Nemeth asked Santino to add KC Navarro as well. Marella shrugged and approved that request too.

Santana Calls Out Nemeth

Later backstage, Santana announced that he wanted Nic Nemeth in the ring before the night was over.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Moose & The Hardys vs. The System

Alisha Edwards once again became a factor, striking Moose with a kendo stick during the match. Eddie Edwards finished the match with the Boston Knee Party.

Winners: The System via pinfall

Mike Santana Calls Out Nic Nemeth

Santana entered the ring and demanded that Nic Nemeth confront him face-to-face.

Instead, Ryan Nemeth appeared first. Santana called Nic a coward and accused him of hiding behind his brother.

Eventually, Nic emerged and told Santana that he cared too much about being liked. Nemeth claimed Santana’s time as champion was running out.

Nemeth promised that at Slammiversary Santana would no longer call him a bitch—he would call him champion.

Santana invited Nemeth into the ring for a fight, but before the confrontation could happen, the show came to an end.