Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 9 Results – August 3, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 9 Results – August 3, 2026

Natsupoi defeated Anne Kayana via Fairy Ring (10:53)

Tag Team Match
Saori Anou & Matoi Hamabe defeated Waka Tsukiyama & Ema Maishima via Pottering on Maishima (6:46)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Hina (4) defeated Rian (0) via Mad Splash (9:49)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Lady C (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (3) via Choke Bomb (8:38)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Natsuko Tora (5) vs. Akira Kurogane (1) ends in a Double Count Out (8:41) (Both ladies get a point)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (4) via Hartless (8:02)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Starlight Kid (5) defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (4) via Tiger Suplex (10:55)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (6) defeated Itsuki Aoki (8) via Azumi Sushi (13:38)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Iida (8) defeated Konami (6) via Brainbuster (13:03)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Momo Watanabe (7) vs. Saya Kamitani (6) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Standings After Night 9

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- Itsuki Aoki (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM & Maika (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Natsuko Tora (5 Points) (2-2-1)

4th Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-4), Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Rina (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (1 Point) (0-3-1)

Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Rina Yamashita (6 Points) (2-1-2) & Konami (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Maki Itoh (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Utami Hayashishita & Mei Seira (3 Points) (1-2-1) & Azusa Inaba (3 Points) (1-3-1)

Last Place- Lady C (2 Points) (1-4)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart & Ruaka (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura, Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Hina (4 Points) (2-3) & Hanako (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-5)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (7 Points) (3-1-1)

2nd Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (6 Points) (3-1) & Saya Kamitani (6 Points) (2-0-2)

3rd Place- Starlight Kid (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Koguma (4 Points) (2-3) & Ami Sourei (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-5)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved