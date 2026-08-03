Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 9 Results – August 3, 2026

Natsupoi defeated Anne Kayana via Fairy Ring (10:53)

Tag Team Match

Saori Anou & Matoi Hamabe defeated Waka Tsukiyama & Ema Maishima via Pottering on Maishima (6:46)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Hina (4) defeated Rian (0) via Mad Splash (9:49)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Lady C (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (3) via Choke Bomb (8:38)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsuko Tora (5) vs. Akira Kurogane (1) ends in a Double Count Out (8:41) (Both ladies get a point)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (4) via Hartless (8:02)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Starlight Kid (5) defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (4) via Tiger Suplex (10:55)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (6) defeated Itsuki Aoki (8) via Azumi Sushi (13:38)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (8) defeated Konami (6) via Brainbuster (13:03)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (7) vs. Saya Kamitani (6) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Standings After Night 9

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- Itsuki Aoki (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM & Maika (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Natsuko Tora (5 Points) (2-2-1)

4th Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-4), Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Rina (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (1 Point) (0-3-1)

Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Rina Yamashita (6 Points) (2-1-2) & Konami (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Maki Itoh (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Utami Hayashishita & Mei Seira (3 Points) (1-2-1) & Azusa Inaba (3 Points) (1-3-1)

Last Place- Lady C (2 Points) (1-4)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart & Ruaka (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura, Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Hina (4 Points) (2-3) & Hanako (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-5)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (7 Points) (3-1-1)

2nd Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (6 Points) (3-1) & Saya Kamitani (6 Points) (2-0-2)

3rd Place- Starlight Kid (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Koguma (4 Points) (2-3) & Ami Sourei (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-5)