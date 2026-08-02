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Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 8 Results – August 2, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 8 Results – August 2, 2026

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Kamitani (5) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via Boston Crab (7:15)

Non Title Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (8) defeated Rian (0) via Tequila Shot (4:21)

Champion vs Champion Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (4) via Tensho (8:58)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Ruaka (6) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (4) via 2nd rope Body Press (7:35)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (4) defeated Koguma (4) via Supergirl (7:50)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Starlight Kid (3) defeated Momo Watanabe (6) via Momo Latch (10:11)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Ami Sourei (4) defeated Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (4) (11:16)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Hanako (4) defeated Hina (2) via JP Coaster (14:08)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina (4) defeated Itsuki Aoki (8) via Pinfall (14:36)

Red Stars Block A & Blue Stars Standings After Night 8

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- Itsuki Aoki (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Maika (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-4), Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4 Points) (2-1), Natsuko Tora & Rina (4 Points) (2-2) & Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (0 Points) (0-3)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Ruaka (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (4 Points) (2-3), New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura & Hanako (4 Points) (2-2) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- Hina (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-4)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Saya Kamitani (5 Points) (2-0-1)

3rd Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Ami Sourei (4 Points) (2-2) & Koguma (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-5)

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