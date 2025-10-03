TNA President Carlos Silva Responds To Fan Criticism Of WWE Crossover

TNA President Carlos Silva has addressed the mixed reaction from fans regarding the ongoing TNA–WWE crossover storyline and the upcoming “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” special, emphasizing that the online discourse — both positive and negative — is part of building intrigue and momentum.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Silva acknowledged the social media backlash but made it clear that TNA remains its own brand despite the high-profile partnership.

“We’re still TNA, and we’ve always been TNA. Look, you can read on socials, there’s moaning, there’s this — of course, that’s all part of building the product and building the storylines,” Silva said. “I think WWE and NXT both understand that TNA is its own property, the same way they understand that AAA is their own property, and that NXT is their own property.”

Silva reiterated that the company is focused on the “long game”, hinting that the current crossover is just one part of a much larger strategy aimed at expanding TNA’s reach and presence.

The inter-promotional storyline — one of the most talked-about developments in wrestling this year — has already seen major crossover moments, including TNA stars invading NXT programming and NXT talent appearing on Impact. The rivalry intensified on the September 23 episode of NXT, when TNA wrestlers launched a full-scale invasion, brawling with the NXT roster in a chaotic show-closing segment.

This confrontation set the stage for the upcoming “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” special on October 7, which will feature multiple cross-promotional bouts, including two 5-on-5 elimination matches and a high-stakes “title vs. title” tag team clash.

Some fans have voiced concerns about how the two companies will be portrayed, with many questioning whether TNA will be treated as equal to WWE’s NXT brand or shown as inferior. The storyline itself has leaned into that tension, portraying TNA as a promotion fighting for respect against the industry giant.

Silva, however, remains confident in the approach, assuring fans that the bigger picture extends well beyond a single event.

“We’re playing the long game,” he emphasized.

The NXT vs. TNA Showdown airs October 7, and with momentum building, it promises to be one of the most significant inter-promotional events in modern wrestling history.