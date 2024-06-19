TNA Star Expected To Make More Appearances On WWE NXT

Fans can expect a TNA Wrestling star to make more WWE NXT appearances in the future.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was unsuccessful in challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for her title at the June 9th NXT Battleground PLE. Grace defended her title in an open challenge at Against All Odds, which was met by Tatum Paxley of NXT, who was defeated.

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, TNA’s Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were among the names in Je’Von Evans’ battle royal victory, which earned him the right to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Title at Heatwave next month. After the show, Hendry did a backstage interview with Shawn Michaels and warned that he could appear on any brand.

Given that Hendry’s reception from fans left officials “very happy,” it is expected that Hendry will appear on NXT more frequently in the future, according to Fightful Select. TNA was said to be pleased that Kazarian’s storyline was continued on NXT, though some fans wished he had made a longer appearance.