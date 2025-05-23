TNA Under Siege Updates: Pre-Show Bout Revealed, Stipulation Added To Title Tilt

A few updates emerged during Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT, the final episode before TNA Under Siege 2025 takes place this Friday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

It was announced that the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship match will now be contested under “Match By Elegance” rules. It was also revealed that if Spitfire fails to defeat Ash & Heather to regain the titles, they will be forced to disband as a team.

The Countdown to TNA Under Siege 2025 pre-show will feature a singles bout between Rosemary and Xia Brookside.