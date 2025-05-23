TNA iMPACT Results – May 22, 2025

TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin goes to the top rope and Mustafa Ali grabs his leg and hits a leg DDT. He runs and takes out Ace’s knee from behind. He drags Ace’s leg to the corner post and throws his leg against it. Ace goes to the top rope and Ali dropkicks him. Ace is hung up in the corner and Ali goes for a running basement dropkick but Ace moves out of the way and Ali crotches himself against the post. Ace goes to the top rope and goes for a Splash but Ali moves out of the way and locks in a Sharpshooter, but Ace gets to the ropes. Ace rolls up Ali for two and follows with a Jacknife pin for two. Ali hits a clothesline for two. Ali goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash but Ace moves out of the way and Ace hurls Ali into the corner. Tasha distracts Ace and Ali locks in an ankle hold and Ace taps.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A backstage promo by The System. Brian Myers says they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to beat up Joe Hendry and Elijah. Eddie Edwards says to pay close attention to his match tonight. Moose says they will stick their foot straight up Elijah’s ass. He says they’ll let all of Canada know that you always trust The System.

A backstage promo by Rosemary with a knocked out Lei Ying Lee and at Under Siege, either Xia Brookside embrace the darkness or they drag her kicking and screaming into it.

Northern Armory vs. Aztec Warriors

Travis Williams and Laredo Kid start off and Laredo takes down Travis with a shoulder block and a hurricanrana and a headscissors. Tag to Octagon Jr. and Judas Icarus. Octagon Jr. tags to Laredo Kid and they drop Icarus on his face and double superkick him. Laredo Kid corners and eats a double kick and Williams covers him for two. Williams tags to Icarus who hits a running forearm to Laredo Kid for two. Eric Young is arguing with the fans. Octagon Jr. gets the tag and he hits a tornillo to take out the Northern Armory and then Laredo Kid hits a moonsault on them from the top rope. Laredo Kid hits a superman forearm in the corner followed by a Michinoku Driver and Octagon Jr. hits a moonsault for the win.

Winners: Aztec Warriors

Xia Brookside is shown backstage with a still-recovering Lei Ying Lee. She responds to the comments made by Rosemary earlier in the show, vowing revenge on her at TNA Under Siege 2025 for all of those who are like her and refuse to sell their soul.

Eddie Edwards vs. Jake Painter

Before the next match gets started, Cody Deaner is introduced on special guest commentary for this one. Edwards whips Painter into the corner and hits a clothesline. Edwards throws Painter outside the ring and hits a chop. Edwards hits a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the apron. Edwards throws him back into the ring and gets in Deaner’s face. Edwards gets in the ring and Painter with a small package for two. Painter hits a backstabber and rolls up Edwards for two. Edwards goes for a Boston Knee Party but Painter kicks him and goes for a move off the top rope but lands on Edwards’ knee who hits the Boston Knee Party for the win. Deaner vows to beat Edwards at Under Siege after the match ends.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

The show heads to another commercial break and returns to a new vignette promoting Mance Warner and Steph De Lander. De Lander claims it is the start of the Mance & De Lander era, and anyone who likes it can tell someone who cares.

First Class vs. Mike Santana & Sami Callihan

O’Shea Jackson Jr. of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and Hollywood fame is introduced on special guest commentary for this match. The four men make their way out and the bell sounds. Santana hits a dropkick on AJ Francis. KC Navarro gets the tag and Santana flips him over and chops him down and hits a senton. Tag to Sami Callihan who chops Navarro down. Callihan hits a pop-up powerbomb and hurls him from the corner. Callihan throws Navarro to the outside and Francis catches him. Navarro hits a slingblade on Callihan. Tag to Francis and he hits a senton on Callihan for one. Santana gets the tag and he chops down Navarro and hits the Rolling Buck 50 followed by a Swanton to the outside on AJ Francis. Santana goes for a Splash but Navarro moves out of the way and Santana catches him for a Death Valley Driver. Francis grabs Callihan by the neck from outside the ring and Navarro hits a 619 followed by the Blessing in Disguise for the win.

Winners: First Class

Santino Marella & Robert Stone Debate Moderated By Gia Miller

The show returns from a break after the previous tag-team match into the scheduled debate between TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and new authority figure Robert Stone. Santino has Arianna Grace with him. Stone has Victoria Crawford with him. Gia Miller is the moderator. Santino says he came to TNA with an open mind and if he get his finger on the pulse and get a little taste of the business, and now he’s coming here with his shenanigans. Robert Stone says Santino Marella has done nothing to make this a better place. He says Santino is a joke, always has been and always will be. He says Santino does not deserve to be in a position of power in wrestling and he doesn’t deserve to be in the business. He says this is about making TNA Wrestling a better place. He says when he’s in charge of TNA, he’s going to fire all of the losers and he’s going to make them a lot of money. He says if Santino has control, he’s going to run it to the ground. Santino says Robert Stone is stupid. He says TNA is rising to the top. He says Stone might have the fancy style, but he has a sense of what the people want. He says he came from the people; the people are his extension family. He says the people are family, and like family, they stick together and fight together. Tessa Blanchard attacks Arianna Grace. Masha Slamovich runs to the ring and attacks Victoria, but Tessa takes her out from behind. Arianna Grace grabs Tessa from behind and punches Tessa to the ground. Masha powerbombs Tessa onto the table but it doesn’t break. So she sets the table up in the corner and hits a running Samoan Drop onto it but it still doesn’t break. Masha celebrates anyway as Robert Stone is enraged.

The show heads to another break. When the show returns, we see Matt Cardona backstage. He says he was supposed to challenge for the International title at Under Siege, after earning the right with a win last week. He says it’s not he, but reigning champion Steve Maclin who isn’t cleared. Santino Marella appears and tells him Cardona vs. Maclin for the International title will take place next week on the show instead.

Spitfire vs. Vipress & Mazzerati

Jody Threat with short arm clotheslines in the corner in Mazzerati followed by a Northern Lights Suplex and Dani Luna hits a basement clothesline. Vipress gets the tag and she hits a penalty kick for two. Tag to Mazzerati who gets a kravat on Jody, but she fights out of it to tag to Dani Luna. Luna hits a clothesline on Vipress who looks for a move of the top rope. Luna hits a boot on Vipress on the apron and German suplexes her from inside the ring. Jody Threat hits the Pressure Drop on Vipress for the win. Ash and Heather by Elegance run out after the match but Spitfire takes them out and pose with the Knockouts Tag Team belts and leave.

Winners: Spitfire

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Trick Williams theme hits and out he comes for special guest commentary for the main event. The System team of Moose and Brian Myers head to the ring accompanied by Brian Myers and Alisha Edwards. Elijah comes out after that. His partner, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, then makes his way out. The show heads into a quick commercial break before the main event of the evening gets officially underway. The show returns and the bell sounds to get things started. Elijah and Brian Myers start things off for each team. After a couple of minutes of early action, the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break. When the show returns from there, Elijah is isolated in the ring for several minutes, very much on the defensive the entire time. Hendry eventually makes the hot tag and starts to fight back, shifting the momentum back in his team’s favor. Hendry hits a pop-up powerbomb before tagging Elijah back in. Elijah hits Myers with his finishing piledriver for the 1-2-3. After the match, Hendry and Elijah are attacked from behind by Frankie Kazarian. Elijah breaks a guitar over Kazarian’s head. Trick stands up from the commentary desk and glares at Hendry and Elijah as they celebrate to Hendry’s music as this week’s TNA Under Siege 2025 “go-home show” goes off the air on that note.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Elijah