TNA International Title Match Pulled From Under Siege 2025 Lineup

Fans tuning into TNA Under Siege 2025 on Friday night won’t be seeing the TNA International Championship defended as originally advertised.

On the go-home edition of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, it was revealed during a backstage segment that the scheduled title bout between Steve Maclin and Matt Cardona has been removed from the May 23 premium live event.

The reason? Maclin is still not medically cleared following the brutal Dog Collar Match he had with Eric Young on a recent episode of iMPACT. The violent showdown left Maclin too banged up to compete at Under Siege.

Instead, the Maclin vs. Cardona title match has been rescheduled for next week’s TNA iMPACT on Thursday night.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made the announcement on the May 22 episode.