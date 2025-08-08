TNA Impact Results – August 7, 2025

International Title Match

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something ends in a Double Count Out (3:44) (Maclin retains)

Tag Team Match

Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside defeated The Elegance Brand (Knockouts Tag Team Champion Heather & M) via Spinning Facebuster on M By Elegance (8:04)

Mara Sade defeated Vicious Niki via Finish Her (1:49)

Knockouts Title Match

Knockouts Tag Team Champion Ash By Elegance defeated Jacy Jayne (c) via DQ (1:50) (Jayne retains)

Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry via 450 Splash (14:46)

Next Week’s Impact

Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

6 Man Tag Team Match

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) & X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) & Cedric Alexander

Tag Team Match

The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

Updated TNA Emergence Card (August 15th)

X Division Title Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

TNA World Title Match

Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose

Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

TNA World Tag Team Titles Match

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Fatal 4 Way Match

The Elegance Brand (Heather & Ash) (c) vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley) vs. The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside

The Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth

International Title No Count Outs & No DQ Match

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something