TNA Impact Results – August 7, 2025
International Title Match
Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something ends in a Double Count Out (3:44) (Maclin retains)
Tag Team Match
Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside defeated The Elegance Brand (Knockouts Tag Team Champion Heather & M) via Spinning Facebuster on M By Elegance (8:04)
Mara Sade defeated Vicious Niki via Finish Her (1:49)
Knockouts Title Match
Knockouts Tag Team Champion Ash By Elegance defeated Jacy Jayne (c) via DQ (1:50) (Jayne retains)
Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry via 450 Splash (14:46)
Next Week’s Impact
Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler
Mike Santana vs. Eric Young
6 Man Tag Team Match
TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) & X Division Champion Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) & Cedric Alexander
Tag Team Match
The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace
Updated TNA Emergence Card (August 15th)
X Division Title Match
Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
TNA World Title Match
Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose
Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
TNA World Tag Team Titles Match
The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)
Knockouts Tag Team Titles Fatal 4 Way Match
The Elegance Brand (Heather & Ash) (c) vs. Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley) vs. The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside
The Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth
International Title No Count Outs & No DQ Match
Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something