Updated Lineup For TNA Emergence 2025

Following Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company announced the updated lineup for this month’s Emergence Pay-Per-View (PPV).

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed). TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will also defend his title against Jake Something in a No Disqualification, No Countouts Match.

Meanwhile, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Elegance Brand (Ash and Heather By Elegance) will defend their titles in a 4-Way Match against NXT stars Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence, as well as The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) and Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside.

Additionally, Ryan Nemeth, known as “The Hollywood Hunk,” will face The Hometown Man in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion Trick Williams defending his title against Moose from The System, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater defending his title against Cedric Alexander.

Lastly, “The Realest” Mike Santana will square off against “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan in a singles match.

TNA Emergence 2025 will take place on Friday, August 15, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.