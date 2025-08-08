Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

In a 6-Man Tag Team Match, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face Cedric Alexander and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed). Additionally, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) will take on Myla Grace and Harley Hudson in a tag team match.

In singles action, “The Complete” Matt Cardona will battle Order 4’s John Skyler, and “The Realest” Mike Santana will go head-to-head with The Northern Armory’s “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young.

Finally, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will host The King’s Speech with special guests Jake Something and TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

