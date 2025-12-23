Mike Santana Calls TNA’s AMC Deal A Major Turning Point For The Company

Top TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana talked with Sports Jedi Network about various topics, including his thoughts on the company’s multi-year deal with AMC.

Santana said, “I mean, it was it was more of a ‘finally, the work paid off. And it’s going to pay off, and finally more people are going to get to see the hard work and dedication that goes into TNA, and that TNA brings to the table. I’ve always said TNA for a long time has been like a hidden gem, right? And a lot of people didn’t have access to it, because it’s not available on a major channel, or this or that. There’s always been something. But now there’s no excuse. Now there’s nothing stopping us other than ourselves, right? And I think we’re going into an amazing time and an amazing era, and the fact that more people are going to be able to see everything is insane.”

On his 2026 goals:

“Of course I will be a two-time TNA World Champion. But overall, I always just try to elevate in every way possible. And my main goal for 2026 is to have it be a bigger year than 2025. I’ve had an amazing run in 2025, I got to accomplish amazing things. And uh I truly believe that 2026 is going to top this year for sure. And I look forward to it, and I’m embracing it and I’m ready to put in the work.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)