Matt Hardy Confirms The Hardys Have Re-Signed With TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling has reached a new agreement with AMC to debut their flagship show, iMPACT!, on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

It has also been noted that TNA is currently opting for short-term talent contracts, with the Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) among the many stars working under three-month deals.

Recently, Matt Hardy took to his Twitter (X) account to address questions about his and Jeff Hardy’s status with TNA. He confirmed that the Hardys have had an agreement with the company “for a while.”

Matt expressed his gratitude to interviewer Mike Gilbert and casually mentioned that they had already re-signed with TNA. This news comes just weeks before TNA’s debut on AMC.

Matt Hardy said, “This chat was a fun dive into myself & @JEFFHARDYBRAND’s brotherly relationship as well as a discussion about the Hardys’ effect on @ThisIsTNA’s business at 44:40.. Thanks for a very compelling combo, @MikeGilbert311. BTW, we’ve been re-signed for a while. Merry Christmas, guys!”

The Hardys are currently in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, surpassing 150 days as champions. This confirmation sets the stage for the upcoming Genesis event on January 17, 2026. With contracts finalized, The Hardys continue to play a central role as TNA enters its AMC era.