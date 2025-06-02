Tod Gordon Launching “TOD IS POD” Show Focusing On ECW Stories

Tod Gordon is coming to the podcast world with a new official podcast of his own, dubbed, “TOD IS POD.”

Featured below is the official announcement that was sent out today to announce the new project from the ECW founder:

Podcast Heat Wrestling Launches First Exclusive Weekly Series: TOD IS POD with ECW Founder Tod Gordon

Debuts Friday, June 6, 2025

Podcast Heat Wrestling is proud to announce the launch of its first exclusive weekly podcast, TOD IS POD — debuting Friday, June 6, 2025 on PodcastHeatWrestling.com.

TOD IS POD with former ECW founder, “The Godfather of Extreme” Tod Gordon will dive deep into the untold stories behind the birth and rise of ECW. From backstage drama and larger-than-life personalities to the unforgettable matches and mayhem that defined a generation, Tod brings firsthand insight into one of pro wrestling’s most groundbreaking movements.

On Friday’s premiere episode, Tod opens up about his relationship with one of ECW’s most iconic and influential figures — the late, great Sabu — a man many credit with putting ECW on the map.

TOD IS POD will be available every Friday exclusively at PodcastHeatWrestling.com.