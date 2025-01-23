Tom Pestock Is Ready For Life After Baron Corbin Run In WWE

Tom Pestock appeared as a guest on the latest episode of “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Baron Corbin spoke about his plans for his wrestling future, which includes a new ring name and character, as well as a potential run in NJPW.

“I would love to go to New Japan, for multiple reasons,” Pestock said. “The door never closes with WWE, either. As far as AEW, their fans like AEW in the sense that it is its own entity and built from the ground up. I don’t want to be, if I want there, out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came in because they left WWE. I would rather go do New Japan for a year or more.”

He continued, “Who knows, maybe I just love it and I stay there for the rest of my wrestling career. If I ever did go that route, I would want to clear that, ‘Oh, he’s just a WWE guy coming over.’ Baron Corbin is dead, as far as we know. New name, new moniker, new character. I love wrestling. I love the creativeness of it, the freedom, performing in front of an audience and getting that live feedback in the moment. There is nothing better. If I want to go into the movie world, I filmed a movie last week and it’ll be out in 2026. You have to wait for that. I like that instant gratification of a wrestling audience. You know in the moment what they’re feeling and how they’re feeling about it. Nothing beats that. It’s like being a rock star. It’s so cool and so fun. It’s what I love to do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.