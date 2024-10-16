Tommaso Ciampa Believes NXT Talents Will No Longer Get Lost On The Main Roster

WWE star Tommaso Ciampa appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how NXT talents will no longer get lost once they are moved up to the main roster.

Ciampa said, “I think we’ll see a little less of that just because there’s a lot more communication between the two brands now. I don’t think that when Trick Williams comes up to RAW or SmackDown, he’s not gonna be repackaged. They’re gonna have to educate the crowd on who he is but he’s gonna give you the same Trick Williams you’ve been getting.”

On his own move to RAW:

“Even speaking first person, when I came up and I was paired with The Miz, I love The Miz. I love Mike [Mizanin] as a person, I love his character, I think he’s fantastic as wrestler and performer but in no shape or form does Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz work as a unit…That’s where it becomes hard to be the real you. I think we’re going to see a lot less of that.”

