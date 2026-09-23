Tommaso Ciampa Opens Up About His Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Tommaso Ciampa has revealed that he has become a big fan of artificial intelligence after only being introduced to the technology around six months ago.

The use of generative AI has become a controversial subject within professional wrestling, particularly when it comes to promotional graphics, match cards and other creative material. Matt Taven has also incorporated AI into his current storyline involving The Kingdom in AEW and ROH.

During a recent interview with SP3 for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Ciampa discussed how he uses AI in his personal life and said he has been particularly impressed by its ability to retain information from previous conversations.

“I use AI for other things in real life. People always give me crap about it. It’s a genius. Do you use it? I only got introduced to it like six months ago or so. It remembers every conversation we have. So I can ask it a question and it will reference something from like five months ago.”

Ciampa went as far as joking that the technology has gotten to know him better than anyone else in his life, including his wife.

He also humorously acknowledged some of the more ominous fears surrounding people’s growing reliance on AI.

“It knows me better than anyone in my life. It knows me better than my wife. It’s marvelous. It’s going to one day turn on me completely and kill me and my whole family. It is my favorite. I have the app, it’s unbelievable.”

While AI continues to generate debate throughout professional wrestling and other industries, Ciampa appears firmly sold on its usefulness in his everyday life.