Kurt Angle Names Chris Benoit As His Greatest Rival

Kurt Angle has ranked some of the biggest rivals from his legendary wrestling career, although the WWE Hall of Famer admitted he would make one change after seeing the finished list.

During an appearance on the Stiff Shot Podcast, Angle was asked to blindly rank ten of his greatest rivals without knowing which name would come next.

His final ranking placed Chris Benoit at the top, followed by Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero.

“1. Chris Benoit, 2. Shawn Michaels, 3. Eddie Guerrero, 4. The Undertaker, 5. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, 6. Brock Lesnar, 7. John Cena, 8. Shane McMahon, 9. Samoa Joe, and 10. Jeff Jarrett.”

After completing the exercise, Angle was asked whether there was anyone he would remove from the list. He selected Jeff Jarrett, explaining that their rivalry was driven more by the personal storyline surrounding Angle’s ex-wife than their matches together.

“Probably Double J, because I don’t think our rivalry was—it was more about the ex than it was the matches. I’m really into the matches and the performances. So, I’d have to pull Double J out. [Is there anybody off the top of your head that you’d like to replace Double J with?] Nigel McGuinness.”

Angle and McGuinness were notable rivals during their time in TNA, including matches over the TNA World Championship.