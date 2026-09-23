Steel Cage U.S. Title Match Announced For WWE SmackDown 9/25/26

WWE has announced a Steel Cage Match for this Friday night’s episode of SmackDown in Indianapolis.

United States Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Baron Corbin inside the steel structure as their ongoing rivalry continues.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced the stipulation, explaining that the issues between Williams and Corbin have reached the point where escalation is necessary.

“Sometimes a conflict between two people reaches such a level that resolution is no longer an option, only escalation,” Aldis said. “I believe that the rivalry between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin over the United States Championship is such a conflict.”

Williams and Corbin have traded the United States Championship in recent months. Corbin captured the title from Williams at SummerSlam before Williams regained the championship earlier this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Their issues continued afterward, with Corbin vowing to torment Williams until he gets the championship back. Corbin also laid out Williams and Lil Yachty during an episode of SmackDown two weeks ago.

In addition to defending the United States Championship, Williams has secured a place in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He qualified by defeating Randy Orton and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat Match on the September 18 episode of SmackDown.

More Money in the Bank qualifiers are scheduled for Friday’s show.

The updated SmackDown lineup features Williams defending the United States Championship against Corbin inside a Steel Cage, CM Punk facing Gunther and Finn Balor in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Charlotte Flair battling Giulia and Lash Legend in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier.