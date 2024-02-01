Tommy Dreamer On Jade Cargill: “She Is A Game-Changer For WWE”

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is a very high-profile match and how Cargill is a game-changer for WWE.

Dreamer said, “I liked Jade and Bianca’s execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]. Jade is a game-changer. She’s a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it’s a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble.”

