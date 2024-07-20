Tommy Dreamer On MJF vs. Will Ospreay: “It Was A Masterful Piece Of Art”

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the difficulty of doing an hour-long match.

Dreamer said, “Let me tell you, there’s points where you’re trying to get energy and you really do need to feed it off the fans. I’m talking when you’re 48 [minutes] in because now you’re thinking about that clock.”

On MJF vs. Will Ospreay this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite:

“It was a masterful piece of art. I really, really enjoyed it. [You’ve] also then got to say going an hour with one of the best wrestlers –- perceived to be one of the best wrestlers –- if I’m MJF, and then I don’t know what Will Ospreay’s thinking, but like there’s also self-doubt… There [were] parts of that match that I was like, ‘This is beautiful.’ Even like some of the reversals where MJF went for like a clothesline. Then, it turns into a Spanish Fly.”

