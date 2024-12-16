Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts On The CM Punk – Seth Rollins Angle

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics, including the CM Punk and Seth Rollins angle.

Dreamer said, “Seth Rollins goes out there, he’s telling his version of the story and really doesn’t match up or sync a lot with CM Punk’s version and I’m sitting there and I’m like, I’m believing Seth Rollins.”

On why he’s concerned with the angle:

“Here’s where I worry: those CM Punk chants weren’t as loud as they were, or are every time CM Punk goes out there, and I’m like, did I just mess with one of my babyfaces … Seth Rollins goes and literally speaks his beef with CM Punk and then at the end of that, now they’re starting to chant a little bit towards CM Punk and even Seth’s like in disbelief.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.