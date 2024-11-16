Tommy Dreamer Speculates On Cody Rhodes And The Rock’s Involvement In Bloodline Feud

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including Sami Zayn’s role in the Bloodline storyline.

Dreamer said, “They’ve been teasing that Sami Zayn is gonna be with Solo. I love, love, love that Roman Reigns kinda said that he didn’t need Sami Zayn.”

On the potential fifth member of the teams:

“I love how they explored the options, and guys, there’s dissension man, right?… Is it going to be Cody? Because if Cody teams up with them, that would piss off The Rock, and then Rock of course would join Solo and his group.”

