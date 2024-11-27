Tommy Fury Teases Potentially Competing In The WWE Down The Line

Undefeated boxing legend Tommy Fury recently shared a vlog, where he talked about a number of topics including potentially competing in the WWE down the line.

Fury said, “That is a night at the WWE complete. All the wrestlers showing love. Big ups to Randy Orton. Absolutely amazing guy. Big ups to Cody Rhodes. All of them. Gunther. Thank you to WWE for showing us such appreciation and I look forward to possibly climbing through them ropes one day, who knows. It’s been a great night.”

You can check out Fury’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)