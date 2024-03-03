Toni Storm Going To Tie An Impressive AEW Pay-Per-View Record At Revolution

Toni Storm has had a lot of success since joining AEW, and she is one of many former WWE stars to make the switch to the rival promotion. Storm made the switch in 2022 and has since reinvented herself under the current “Timeless” gimmick.

Storm won the Women’s World Title after it was vacated at All Out 2022 in a fatal four-way match before losing it to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear 2022. She reclaimed it from Hayter in May 2023 at Double Or Nothing.

She faced Willow Nightinga and other opponents before losing to Saraya at All In 2023. She then regained it from Hikaru Shida at Full Gear 2023.

Storm will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view event.

Storm will compete in her ninth AEW championship match on pay-per-view, ranking second among female talent and trailing only Britt Baker (ten).

Jon Moxley holds the record for most AEW title defenses (12). Storm is tied with Kenny Omega, who has nine AEW title matches, excluding NJPW and TNA championship matches.