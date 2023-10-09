Tonight’s WWE RAW Could Make History

WWE looks to capitalize on the momentum generated by last Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event, which saw Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title over Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing match.

WWE will now begin preparations for the Crown Jewel PLE from Saudi Arabia on November 4th.

The company has announced a few matches for tonight’s RAW, including an NXT Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox, a Viking Rules match between Kofi Kingston and Ivar, and Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Wrestling Stats & Info noted on Twitter/X that if a men’s title does not change hands on tonight’s RAW, it will be one year since the show has had no men’s title changes. That would be the longest period in RAW history without such a title change.

The last men’s title change occurred on October 10, 2022, when Seth Rollins won the United States Title with a couple of stomps over Bobby Lashley. The game lasted only three minutes.