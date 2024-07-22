Tony Chimel Comments On Working At Trader Joe’s Grocery Store

Tony Chimel, a former WWE ring announcer, appeared on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, hosted by Jonathan Coachman and Tommy Carlucci. Chimel appeared on the show to share stories from his wrestling career. Chimel spoke about his full-time job at Trader Joe’s and his work for AEW.

Chimel said, “My main job now is I work at Trader Joe’s grocery store…I love that place and I love working there. I also work for AEW a couple times per month. I love working there as well. That still keeps me a little bit on the wrestling scene and a little bit on the road and stuff like that. I don’t travel the way I used to which I’m very happy about because I don’t want to. I love both gigs now that I’m doing.”

Chimel discussed his early days with the World Wrestling Federation, when he and Joey Marella (Gorilla Monsoon’s son) helped set up the ring.

Chimel on his pay back then:

“When I first started, we were hired as employees. We had to go up to Stamford, Connecticut. We signed all the paperwork [and] we got hired by Titan Sports. Joey was making $20,000 a year and I was making $16,000 [in] November 1983. Then I remember a few years later when Joey got off the ring and was refereeing, I got to take over the ring truck and I was the head guy and I got to make the 20 grand.”

Chimel also discussed working with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Edge, and many others.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



