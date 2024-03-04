Tony Khan Addresses Kenny Omega’s Return To In-Ring Action

During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Kenny Omega’s appearance in advertisements for upcoming AEW shows in Canada beginning this month, and whether this means he’ll be back in time after being sidelined since December with diverticulitis.

That is not the case; he will be out of action for an extended period of time. Khan did not provide an exact timetable for Omega’s return, as that is still unknown.

Khan said, “I don’t think it would be fair at all to create that expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I really appreciate the question. I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back. But I don’t know the exact date. And I think that’s an aggressive timetable. But absolutely. Kenny’s want to AEW’s great stars, and we can’t wait to have him back as soon as possible. I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation he’d be clear by them though. Thanks for asking.”

We wish Omega speedy recovery.



