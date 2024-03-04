Tony Khan Addresses Ricky Starks’ AEW Contract Status

On Sunday, AEW’s Ricky Starks was trending on social media ahead of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, with rumors circulating that Starks was a free agent after his AEW contract expired.

Starks’ last match was on the February 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, when he and Big Bill lost the AEW Tag Team Championships to Sting and Darby Allin.

While speaking at the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the rumor and confirmed that Starks is still All Elite.

Khan said, “I don’t know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. No [rumor that his deal is up]. I haven’t seen that. But obviously, we were doing Revolution today. So it came out very good. And Ricky was a big part of Sting’s run. He was Sting’s first match, in AEW teaming with Brian Cage against Darby [Allin] and staying at revolution three years ago. And then, to come back here three years later, of course, Ricky and Big Bill, I’m very grateful. I’ve said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, [I am] very grateful. Ricky and Big Bill, what great World Tag Team Champions, and what a great match for Sting and Darby to win the World Tag Team Championships. Ricky was there at the beginning three years ago, then a huge part of the title change, which set the stage for tonight. He’s been here for some of the big moments. I’m very excited about having him here. He’s definitely part of AEW and has been a big part of Sting’s final run.”

You can watch the media scrum below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)