Tony Khan Announces Addition Of Big Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite At 2300 Arena

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the August 27, post-Forbidden Door installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on X to announce the addition of an All Star 8-Man Tag.

The match will feature Brodido duo Brody King & Bandido and JetSpeed team Kevin Knight & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey taking on The Don Callis Family squad consisting of Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & Hechicero.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show in “The City of Brotherly Love” via the 2300 Arena is Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, as well as Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.