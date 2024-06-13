Tony Khan Asked About Ricochet’s Pro Wrestling Status

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com on a number of topics including WWE star Ricochet and Ricochet’s status in the pro wrestling industry.

Khan said, “If it’s okay, I’d rather not get into wrestlers that still work for someone else.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet’s contract with WWE is set to expire later this summer and the belief is that he was written off of WWE television this past Monday on RAW by being on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker to prepare for his expected exit from the company soon.

It was also reported that Ricochet is expected to join AEW once his contract is officially up.