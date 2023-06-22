Tony Khan Confirms NJPW, Other International Talent For AEW ALL IN 2023

Expect stars from all over the globe at the biggest live event in All Elite Wrestling this August.

During a recent appearance on the Pacific Rim program, Tony Khan confirmed he will be featuring international talent at the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event inside the massive Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27, 2023.

“I definitely anticipate there will be participation from international wrestlers and stars from Japan,” he said. “Or at least from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, whether they are Japan or America or England.”

Khan continued, “There are so many great wrestlers that would be great to compete on that card.”

Check out the complete interview at F4WOnline.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.