Tony Khan Confirms Talks About A Potential AEW Training Facility

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in a media call for AEW WrestleDream, where he discussed several topics. Among them, he mentioned that there were discussions within the company earlier this year about establishing a training facility in Asheville, North Carolina, and expressed that he remains interested in pursuing this idea.

Khan said, “Yeah, I am interested. And it’s something I’ve talked about. But I was kind of surprised to see the report, because I’m still interested in that. And I would say there was — it’s one of those things where you read something and there’s a lot of truth to it. But then, you know, when you’re around the situation sometimes and you see something reported, sometimes you say, ‘Okay, well that’s part of the story but not the whole story.’”

On Adam Copeland’s feud with FTR:

“Obviously, it’s a different relationship with FTR and Adam Copeland than it was earlier this year. These guys have been butting heads. They fought in this incredible grudge match, and then FTR piledrove Adam Copelan’s wife and did one of the most terrible things you could possibly do to a family. And FTR are two of the greatest wrestlers we’ve had in AEW. They’ve been with us for years. And we’re really blessed to have Adam Copeland in AEW. I love all three of those guys very, very, very much, and I think the world of all three of them.”

On the facility potentially still happening down the line:

“If FTR and Adam Copeland can rebuild their relationship, that is something I’m very interested in, is having that facility. But you know, right now I think if I tried to put Cope and FTR in a room together, FTR would try to tear his head off. And then Cope would try to tear their head [off]. So I do think that is something that there is interest in. And I do think in the long term, in the big picture… I hope that Adam Copeland and FTR can rebuild that relationship, because I am interested in that. I think they would be absolutely fantastic mentors… But I would love to have those guys reunite and be able to rekindle that project we did talk about, which is a real idea about having FTR and Copeland with an AEW-affiliated training school.”

