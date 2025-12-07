Tony Khan Hints At Expanding ROH PPV Calendar In 2026

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan participated in the post-ROH Final Battle 2025 media scrum. He discussed various topics, including the potential expansion of the ROH PPV calendar.

Khan said, “Well, it’s a great question. This year, I tried to implement on HonorClub more big streaming specials that aren’t necessarily part of the big three pay-per-views that we’ve really had a great run of doing with Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, and Final Battle tonight. We’ve had four of each of those now in my three-year run. We’re starting the cycle going back through. So, I’m excited to have Supercard of Honor in 2026 as well as Death for Dishon Honor, and then one year from now, you and I will do it again at Final Battle 2026. That’s a great question. I’ve really enjoyed bringing in more Global Wars events this year. I thought Global Wars Mexico, working with CMLL was one of the best shows of the year. That was fantastic. We had Global Wars Australia was fantastic. Alex Windsor came in and was absolutely tremendous on that show, and now she’s contributed in ROH and in a so I would look forward to Global Wars Australia again. I look forward to working with CMLL. I want to do another Global Wars in Mexico and more big ROH events. Absolutely. So yes, we could have more ROH events.”

On how they have already done some great expansion for ROH and what’s to come in 2026:

“But but again we’ve already done some great expansion, and I think if you focus on Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, Final Battle, which I feel like that’s 12 for 12. I think they’ve all been great, right? 12 I think probably 12 for 12. I think they’ve all been awesome shows, frankly. Don’t forget Boxing Day Brawl. The Boxing Day Brawl is coming up. That’s a new big event. That’s true. It’s coming back. Thank you, sir. Way to go, Ian. Nice plug for Hammerstein coming up. That’s, and of course Lee Moriarty, the pure champion defending against the former TV champion Komander, who won the survival of the fittest at Final Battle in Hammerstein last year and was tremendous in the Survival of the Fittest at Final Battle here tonight. So that’s another big one, the Boxing Day Brawl. Great point. So we’ve added some new events. I think we have the big three pay-per-views of Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, and Final Battle. But more Global Wars events to come. Again, I’d focus on Australia and Mexico in particular. Probably something in the UK at some point. Maybe another one of those coming up soon, frankly. Uh, and a lot to look forward to there. And great plug for the Boxing Day Brawl coming up on Honor Club on December 26th.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

