Tony Khan Makes Immediate Move After WWE WrestleMania 42

AEW President Tony Khan moved quickly to capitalize on WrestleMania 42 buzz, promoting AEW programming just moments after Night One concluded.

Khan took to social media shortly after WWE’s event ended at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, posting the following message:

“AEW is where the best wrestle! This week, don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite, live nationwide 8e/7c/6m/5p, early 5pm start time on the west coast this week! Thank you all who watch AEW! See you at Dynamite this Wednesday night!”

The timing of the post — coming within minutes of WrestleMania going off the air — appeared to be a direct attempt to engage fans while attention was still focused on wrestling, particularly those active on social media following WWE’s biggest show of the year.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will air Wednesday at 8PM ET on TBS and HBO Max, emanating from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The broadcast will feature an adjusted start time of 5PM PT on the west coast and will also include a taping of AEW Collision.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more wrestling news and post-WrestleMania fallout.