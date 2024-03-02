Tony Khan On Kamille: “She Would Certainly Be A Great Fit In AEW”

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in the AEW Revolution media call, where he talked about a number of topics including how former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille is someone they have scouted and have a lot of respect for and how she would certainly be a great fit in the company.

Khan said, “Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never. Certainly, Kamille is somebody we’ve scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’ve enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.