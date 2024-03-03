Tony Khan On The Possibility Of AEW Increasing The Number Of PPV Events

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in the AEW Revolution media call, where he talked about a number of topics including the possibility of the company increasing the number of PPV Events they hold per year.

Khan said he could see this year being in the 9-10 PPV Events range, with 9 being the sweet spot. Khan noted that the company also runs three Ring Of Honor PPVs annually.

All Elite Wrestling increased to 8 PPV Events in 2023 with the additions of WrestleDream, All In: London and Worlds End. This comes from the promotion originally expanding to five events in 2022 with the addition of Forbidden Door.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.