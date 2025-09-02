Tony Khan Provides Update On Potential ROH TV Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in a media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor to discuss various topics, including ongoing negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery regarding a potential TV deal for Ring of Honor.

Khan said, “In order to have another product in the market that I also control the media rights for, it doesn’t need to necessarily be the AEW deal, but for me to do something different, it has to make sense on the scale for our partners, because the Warner Brothers Discovery partnership fuels everything.”

He continued, “It allows me to maintain the level of this incredible roster of wrestlers, the production, and keep both companies flush with great wrestlers and top events in top venues for the very greatest fans in the world.”

Khan added, “I am interested in that, and it’s something we actively continue to talk about, and we’ve had offers to do ROH TV, but I didn’t think they made sense in the big picture.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.