Tony Khan Provides Update On ROH Media Deal Possibility

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Revolution 2026 media call. During the call, he spoke with Bill Bodkin from Pop Break about various topics, including whether the recent ROH TV taping at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, indicates a potential TV deal for the brand.

Khan said, “We are building a great audience and we have very good revenue that comes in through putting ROH on Watch ROH. I’ve been looking out for media deals that make sense. There are going to be a lot of fantastic opportunities with all the thrilling changes happening in the worldwide media landscape. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity and trying to build up ROH while we build AEW. I think this is working well. We have great revenue coming in on Watch ROH right now for Ring of Honor television.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)