Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 6/10/2026

All Elite Wrestling recently held a new set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, just before that evening’s episode of Dynamite.

These matches will be featured in a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub as part of the Global Wars: Cincinnati event.

– “The Fallen Goddess” Athena (c) def. Syuri to retain her ROH Women’s World Championship.

– Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis (c) def. Bang Bang Gang’s Ace Austin to retain his AEW National Championship.

– “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. Lethal Twist’s “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson to retain his AEW International Championship.

– Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa def. Viva Van and Lacey Lane in a Tag Team Match.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Mistico def. Lethal Twist (“Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian and Jay Lethal) and Don Callis Family’s RPG Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky “Azucar” Romero) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.