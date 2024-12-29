Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Running Event Same Night As AEW Worlds End

WWE and AEW went head-to-head once again on Saturday night as AEW hosted its Worlds End pay-per-view at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, while WWE held a house show just minutes away at the Kia Center.

AEW announced its event first, followed by WWE scheduling their show for the same night, creating a unique scenario for wrestling fans in Orlando. Both promotions drew thousands of fans, underscoring the strong demand for professional wrestling.

During the post-show media scrum for Worlds End, AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed the head-to-head competition with WWE. Khan expressed a positive outlook, emphasizing the benefits for the Orlando wrestling community:

“It’s great for the city of Orlando with two major pro wrestling events happening on the same night. There were thousands and thousands of fans at both shows. We had a capacity crowd here. It was so great being here at UCF. This arena has been a tremendous host at the Addition Financial Arena, and for us and the community, it was great to have such amazing support from the fans.”

Khan also highlighted what this simultaneous success says about the state of wrestling:

“It shows how strong worldwide pro wrestling, particularly here in the United States, is to have in one major American city with two promotions running head-to-head on the same night, to have two great crowds. I know our fans here were awesome, and it was a great show tonight, thanks to the Orlando fans. They were tremendous.”

The unique showdown between AEW and WWE in Orlando further demonstrates the thriving wrestling landscape and the passionate fanbase supporting both companies.