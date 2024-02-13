Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On “Terrible Allegations Made Against WWE”

Following the heinous accusations made against Vince McMahon in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE, the topic of employee safety in the pro wrestling business has moved to the forefront.

During a recent interview with Amy Kaplan of Fansided, Tony Khan was asked what safety measures AEW has taken to help prevent similar situations taking place.

“I can’t comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now,” Khan started. “That’s something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason.”

He continued, “For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men, and we have a really good bond. I think we have a great locker room, and everyone knows there is a support system there. There are a lot of channels, and I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workspace and there are people you can talk to. There are people in the office, but even on the wrestling side. For us, I think that’s the most important thing in any office of any workplace, is just having a lot of people that will listen and will want to make the company a safe and good place to work.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview with Fansided via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.